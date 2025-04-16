United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,399 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $346.88 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

