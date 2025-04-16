Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.