GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $54,000 in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,713,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 354,393 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 206,614 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

