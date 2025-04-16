GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. reduced its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,550 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 383,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.81. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

