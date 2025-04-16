Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 12,557 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

