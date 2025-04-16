Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,271,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

