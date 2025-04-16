Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 144,050 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,096,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

