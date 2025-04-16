Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,071 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

