Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

VXF opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

