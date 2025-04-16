CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 9,418 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 168,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

