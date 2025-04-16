CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.