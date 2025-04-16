Jump Financial LLC Acquires 22,621 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 405.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $236.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.80.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

