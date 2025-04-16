Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Airship AI Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AISPW opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.
Airship AI Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airship AI
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.