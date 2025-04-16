Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AISPW opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

