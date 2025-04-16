Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 8,850,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 29,390,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Tilray alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tilray

Tilray Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Tilray by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tilray by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 261,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,776,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.