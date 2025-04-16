RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading 0.9% Higher – What’s Next?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.95 and last traded at $129.46. 747,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,486,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

Get RTX alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.71.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.