Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HIFS opened at $234.70 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $162.84 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.44.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

