Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a 4.5% increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

