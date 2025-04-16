First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Declares $0.21 Apr 25 Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Thursday, May 15th.
First National Financial Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of FN opened at C$39.48 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.15 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.
Insider Activity at First National Financial
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 24,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.34 per share, with a total value of C$1,000,270.64. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.
