Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 238.4% in March

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, an increase of 238.4% from the March 15th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.99. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27,200.00.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

