Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Up 144.4% in March

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.2844 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

