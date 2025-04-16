AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the March 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $26.59.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.