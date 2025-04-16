Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,637 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,011,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,538,000 after purchasing an additional 401,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.7 %

VLTO opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

