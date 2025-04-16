Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

LUNMF opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

