Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by Baird R W to Hold

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Get Gentex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Gentex has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Gentex by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $456,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.