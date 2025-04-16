Q1 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Boosted by Roth Capital

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,528,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after buying an additional 1,310,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,096,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,528,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,834,000 after acquiring an additional 845,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Coterra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

