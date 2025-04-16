Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olin Q1 Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on Olin in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Olin has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,582,000 after acquiring an additional 467,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 178,145 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,385,000 after acquiring an additional 256,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Olin by 5,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

