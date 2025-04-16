FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 160.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $165.08 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.62.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

