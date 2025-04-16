KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of KKR stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

