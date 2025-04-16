Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 26,000 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 283.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of CVGI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.83, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.