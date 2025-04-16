Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,359 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,574,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,402,000 after buying an additional 68,061 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,620 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4,044.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $602,000.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.90. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.70%.

Several research firms have commented on TIGO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $310.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

