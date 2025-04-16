HC Wainwright Cuts Earnings Estimates for Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $29,236.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,479.36. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,268 shares of company stock worth $72,561. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

