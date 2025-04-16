Roth Capital Issues Negative Estimate for SM Energy Earnings

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.75. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in SM Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

