Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 124.29% and a negative return on equity of 144.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.10. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.