Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 124.29% and a negative return on equity of 144.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CETY opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.10. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
About Clean Energy Technologies
