1607 Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 283.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,284 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FFC opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.