Zacks Investment Management Sells 98,908 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,908 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $28,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

