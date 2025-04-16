1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,174 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

Shares of JHI stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. John Hancock Investors Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

