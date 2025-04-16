ShawSpring Partners LLC Takes $65.13 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 909,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,133,000. CoStar Group makes up about 8.6% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,446,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.03 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.00 million. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

