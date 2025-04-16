Zacks Investment Management Sells 44,120 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,120 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $74,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Barclays raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PNC opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $96,553.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,794,447.16. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $2,373,424. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

