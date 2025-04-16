MSH Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.01 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.6% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $5,930,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $336.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.75. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. This trade represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

