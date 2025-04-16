Zacks Investment Management Has $44.43 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $204.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $162.16 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.