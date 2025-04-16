2,472 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,699,000 after purchasing an additional 138,751 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $6,459,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Target by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
Target stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.