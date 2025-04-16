Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

