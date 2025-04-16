BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $141,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,077.08.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,403,973.12. This trade represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $889.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $987.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

