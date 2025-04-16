Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 68.7% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,286,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after buying an additional 930,806 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $11,751,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

BATS:ZALT opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.77. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $437.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.