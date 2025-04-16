Zacks Investment Management Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,418 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $58,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $257.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $216.51 and a 52-week high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

