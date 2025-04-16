Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

CHD opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.