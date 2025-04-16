Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.95 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,173,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,248 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 193.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 127,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $130,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Shares of WBA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

