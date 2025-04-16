Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,265 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

