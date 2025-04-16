Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 9,733 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 205,972 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 822,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 135,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $83,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,312 shares in the company, valued at $506,501.68. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $174,197. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

