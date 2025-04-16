Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 399,132 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in PAR Technology by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PAR opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

